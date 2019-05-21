Don’t miss this $244 Nintendo Switch console deal, it’s one of the best we’ve tracked

- May. 21st 2019 3:34 pm ET

Trusted dealer AntOnline via Google Express is offering Nintendo Switch Consoles with Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con at $243.95 shipped. Use code MEMORIAL15 at checkout to redeem the special price. And special it very much is. This is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on a new Switch console and roughly $56 off the going rate. This is even about $6 below our previous refurbished mention. If you’re looking to grab a new Switch console or even a second one, this is a great time to do so. All of today’s game deals can be found in this morning’s roundup. Head below for more details.

Roundout your new Switch setup with a PowerA Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock at $20 or the Joy-Con & Pro Controller model at $15 Prime shipped. Then swing by our previous eShop roundup for digital games from $10 including al the Mega Man Collections and more. We also just got some new details on the upcoming PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ Switch Controller as well as more Super Mario Maker 2 information.

Nintendo Switch Console:

Nintendo Switch is a unique hybrid system that blurs the line between console gaming and mobile play. In TV Mode, you can dock the console, attach the Joy-Con controllers to the included Joy-Con grip accessory and play on your TV for a traditional gaming experience. If you’re gaming on the go, you can instantly transition to Handheld Mode by removing the console from the dock and attaching the Joy-Con controllers to the sides.

nintendo

