Fix just about any electronic device w/ this 76-in-1 precision screwdriver kit for $17.50

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 76-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Repair Kit for $17.54 Prime shipped when you use the code HA111WHRAW at checkout. Normally over $25, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is just $1 over our last mention. I own two of these sets and they’re perfect for just about any electronic repair you could run into. From upgrading your computer’s RAM or hard drive to replacing an iPhone screen, this kit has everything you’ll need. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

This 43-in-1 precision screwdriver set is just $9 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though it doesn’t have the extras like pry tools, it’s a great starting point at nearly 50% off. We’ve also got the Titan Tools’ Multi-Purpose 2-Piece Scraper Set for $9 Prime shipped if you need to get sticky residue off of device frames.

ORIA 76-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

Package included 76-in-1 magnetic screwdriver set, update 2 bits for iPhone 7, utility knife, Anti-Static Wrist Strap, Anti Static tweezers, SIM card ejector pin and LCD Suction Cup, Triangle plectrum, plastic spudgers, metal spudger, stainless steel Ruler.

High Quality and Well Perform: These durable screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52 56, guarantee for long time use

Widely Use: Perfect repairing tools for iPad, iPhone, Tablets, Laptops, PC, Smartphones, Watches, Glasses, Camera PS4/Xbox controller and Other Electronic Devices

Ergonomic Design: The unique driver is skid proof as well as antistatic, which makes it be held more easily and safer for a long time.

Well Organized Nylon Bag Pack: Easy to carry and store it at home or work.

