Tie your desk setup together w/ this highly-rated gaming mousepad at $8.50 Prime shipped

PECHAM US (99% positive lifetime feedback from 8,100+) via Amazon offers its Extended Gaming Mousepad for $8.35 Prime shipped when checking out with code 2Q9N3UCB. Normally selling for $12, today’s price cut saves you over 30% and is a few cents under our previous mention. It’s also the lowest offer we’ve seen to date. With plenty of room for your mouse as well as a full-sized keyboard, this gaming pad is a great way to tie your setup together. It also features a waterproof coating, a stitched frame to prevent fraying and more. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More below.
If you’re looking to give just your mouse a dedicated spot on your desk, jump over to today’s PC accessory Gold Box for the Razer Goliathus Speed at $6.
Alternatively, there’s the AmazonBasics XXL Gaming Computer Mouse Pad at $12. This option features a larger surface compared to the mouse pad from Razer, but without covering your entire desk like the discounted version above. If you’re looking for something in between the two form-factors, this is a solid option that is highly-rated to boot.
Pecham Extended Gaming Mousepad features:
- The mouse pad is large enough for your mouse, keyboard and more
- Optimized for fast moving while maintaining excellent SPEED and CONTROL during gaming
- The waterproof coating prevents damage from spilled drinks or other accidents
- Stitched frame ensures it doesn’t fray or fall apart like other mouse pads
- Professional gaming mousepad brings the most comfortable gaming and working experience you’ve ever had
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!