Tie your desk setup together w/ this highly-rated gaming mousepad at $8.50 Prime shipped

PECHAM US (99% positive lifetime feedback from 8,100+) via Amazon offers its Extended Gaming Mousepad for $8.35 Prime shipped when checking out with code 2Q9N3UCB. Normally selling for $12, today’s price cut saves you over 30% and is a few cents under our previous mention. It’s also the lowest offer we’ve seen to date. With plenty of room for your mouse as well as a full-sized keyboard, this gaming pad is a great way to tie your setup together. It also features a waterproof coating, a stitched frame to prevent fraying and more. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More below.

If you’re looking to give just your mouse a dedicated spot on your desk, jump over to today’s PC accessory Gold Box for the Razer Goliathus Speed at $6.

Alternatively, there’s the AmazonBasics XXL Gaming Computer Mouse Pad at $12. This option features a larger surface compared to the mouse pad from Razer, but without covering your entire desk like the discounted version above. If you’re looking for something in between the two form-factors, this is a solid option that is highly-rated to boot.

Pecham Extended Gaming Mousepad features:

The mouse pad is large enough for your mouse, keyboard and more

Optimized for fast moving while maintaining excellent SPEED and CONTROL during gaming

The waterproof coating prevents damage from spilled drinks or other accidents

Stitched frame ensures it doesn’t fray or fall apart like other mouse pads

Professional gaming mousepad brings the most comfortable gaming and working experience you’ve ever had

