This 5-piece stainless steel mixing bowl set with lids is now 20% off: $29 Prime shipped

X-Chef (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 5-piece stainless steel Mixing Bowl Set with Lids for $28.99 shipped. Simply use code LHJD7TRM at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $37, today’s deal is more than 20% off and the best price we can find. This set contains 5 rust-resistant stainless steel bowls with BPA-free lids and a non-slip silicone bottom. Dishwasher and freezer-safe, these bowls are great for food preparation and have a stackable design for easy storage. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can save some cash with the 3-piece Pyrex Glass Mixing Bowl Set at under $13 Prime shipped. But you won’t get that stainless steel look or the included lids. We also still have Rubbermaid’s Stackable Brilliance Food Container Set for $20 (35% off) and even more kitchenware deals in our Home Goods Guide.

X-Chef Mixing Bowls Set:

Made of rust-resistant stainless steel with BPA-free lids, X-Chef mixing bowls won’t stain or absorb odor with 100% satisfaction guarantee.

With gradual sizes of 1, 2, 2.5, 3.5, 4.5 quart, this bowl set is versatile and can be used to melt chocolate for baking, marinate for meal prep, serve salads or simply storage food.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!