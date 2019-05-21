For $9, Titan Tools’ Multi-Purpose Scraper will remove labels, paint, and more: $9 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Titan Tools Multi-Purpose 2-Piece Scraper Set for $8.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $3 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This set includes two scrapers that allow you to pick the best form-factor for the job ahead. It’s perfect for stripping paint, caulk, and more. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by over 375 Amazon shoppers.

If you can get by with a single scraper, check out this $7 alternative. It features a handle that’s similar to a screwdriver, making it a comfortable solution for removing unwanted stickers, paint, and more. Just like the kit above, this one includes five blades, providing you with plenty to get your project started.

Titan Tools Multi-Purpose Scraper Set features:

Ideal for scraping labels and decals from glass, windshields, etc.

Large scraper with TPR handle for maximum grip

Mini razor scraper made of tough polypropylene with TPR sleeve and safety cap

Extra-heavy-duty .020″ razor blades

Includes 5-pack of replacement blades

