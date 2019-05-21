Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Money Pro Personal Finance, Sleep Sounds, more

- May. 21st 2019 9:56 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes, iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading, Money Pro: Personal Finance, Depello, Sleep Sounds relaxing sounds, Cosm and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cosm – Music for your Mind: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $18 (Reg. $30)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Devil May Cry 5 $40, Hollow Knight Voidheart $10, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Guide for World of Tanks: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TallyTots Counting: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AlphaTots Alphabet: $1 (Reg. $3)

Plus more Little10 Robots app deals

iOS Universal: Rebuild: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AllPass Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

Best Games/Apps Deals

