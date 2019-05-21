Under Armour’s Storm Scrimmage Backpack drops to $27 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $45)

- May. 21st 2019 3:22 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Boy’s Storm Scrimmage Backpack in the color Graphite for $26.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $45, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over 6 months. This backpack features a 15-inch MacBook sleeve and has cushioned shoulder straps for comfort. It also has two water bottle pockets and would be a great choice to school, traveling, work and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars with nearly 900 reviews from Amazon customers.

Another really cool option is Under Armour’s Roland Backpack in the color red that’s also on sale for $24.55. This is a little less expensive than the Scrimmage Backpack and it also features a 15-Inch padded MacBook sleeve. Best of all, it also includes an array of interior pockets for storage and a spacious main compartment.

Under Armour Storm Scrimmage Backpack features:

  • UA Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability
  • Soft-lined laptop sleeve—holds up to 15” MacBook Pro or similarly sized laptop
  • Adjustable HeatGear shoulder straps
  • Padded back panel for total comfort
  • 2 zip-shut main compartments with 1 quick-stash pocket at the front .
  • Mesh water bottle pocket on both sides

