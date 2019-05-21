Wayfair’s Memorial Day Sale discounts hundreds of furniture pieces, decor & more at up to 70% off

Wayfair’s currently having its Memorial Day Sale with up to 70% off select furniture, decor, lighting, outdoor pieces and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. The Seagle Daybed with Cushions is a perfect choice for relaxing in the summer sun. Originally this piece was priced at $2,499, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $835. This daybed also comes with a canopy to keep you cool and its wicker material is timeless. It’s available in two color options and the cushions can be removed and hand washed for convenience. However, if you’re looking for a less expensive option, the Bay Isle Home Tolbert Wicker Daybed is also on sale for $650 and is very similar. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals from Wayfair include:
- Seagle Daybed with Cushions $835 (Orig. $2,499)
- Newton Chaise Lounge $475 (Orig. $980)
- Cosgrave Coffee Table with Storage $187 (Orig. $362)
- Delon 5-Light Kitchen Island Pendant $293 (Orig. $439)
- Norton Rocking Chair $159 (Orig. $249)
- Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table $105 (Orig. $400)
- Holyoke Double Hammock with Stand $205 (Orig. $290)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!