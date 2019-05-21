Wenger’s “The Legacy” Backpack fits every current MacBook size w/ room to spare: $55 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering Wenger’s “The Legacy” Backpack for $54.98 shipped. That’s around $15 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This backpack has a dedicated 16-inch laptop compartment, leaving you with plenty of room for any of Apple’s current MacBooks. Various pockets provide several ways to keep your gear organized and easily accessible. A sleek black, gray, and red color scheme makes this option blend well with both casual and dressy outfits. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Prefer The North Face branded gear? Its Vault Backpack is also $55 and has a 15-inch MacBook compartment. Several colorways are available at this price, allowing you to find the perfect fit that suits your style.
Wenger “The Legacy” Backpack features:
- Triple Protect padded compartment protects up to a 16″ laptop on all sides using three-layers of high-density foam
- Checkpoint-friendly to make getting through U.S. airport security quick and easy by allowing your laptop to remain protected inside the backpack
- CaseBase stabilizing platform keeps the bag standing upright
- Essentials organizer keeps items like cords, chargers and business cards neat and accessible
