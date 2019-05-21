Wenger’s “The Legacy” Backpack fits every current MacBook size w/ room to spare: $55 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering Wenger’s “The Legacy” Backpack for $54.98 shipped. That’s around $15 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This backpack has a dedicated 16-inch laptop compartment, leaving you with plenty of room for any of Apple’s current MacBooks. Various pockets provide several ways to keep your gear organized and easily accessible. A sleek black, gray, and red color scheme makes this option blend well with both casual and dressy outfits. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Prefer The North Face branded gear? Its Vault Backpack is also $55 and has a 15-inch MacBook compartment. Several colorways are available at this price, allowing you to find the perfect fit that suits your style.

Wenger “The Legacy” Backpack features:

Triple Protect padded compartment protects up to a 16″ laptop on all sides using three-layers of high-density foam

Checkpoint-friendly to make getting through U.S. airport security quick and easy by allowing your laptop to remain protected inside the backpack

CaseBase stabilizing platform keeps the bag standing upright

Essentials organizer keeps items like cords, chargers and business cards neat and accessible

