Give Xbox Game Pass a shot while the price is right: 3 months for $1 (Reg. $30)

Microsoft is now offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for just $1. Available for new subscribers only, this is matching our previous mention and the perfect time to give the streaming game service a try. Outside of the usual $1 for one month trial period, it is regularly $10 a month at Amazon and elsewhere. After your 3 month subscription lapses, Microsoft will automatically renew it at full price. So be sure to cancel it manually if you don’t want to get stuck with a longer subscription at $10 per month. But act fast if you’re interested as it looks as though this deal will end tonight. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

For the uninitiated, Xbox Game Pass provides its subscribers with on-demand access to more than 100 games and counting. In fact, Microsoft has regularly added new titles to the service all year including earlier this month with games like Wolfenstein II, Tacoma, LEGO Batman and many more.

Be sure to check out this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best game deals and you can still score Microsoft’s Play & Charge Kit for $20 (20% off) at Amazon.

Xbox Game Pass:

Get unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games on Xbox One for one low monthly price. With new games added every month, you’ll always have something new to play. Love a game currently in the existing catalog and want to own it? You can buy it and save up to 20%, plus get up to 10% off any Xbox One game add-ons and consumables.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!