Your summer calls for this Zero Gravity Chair, available in various colors for $30 (Reg. $40)

- May. 21st 2019 7:27 am ET

$30
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Sunjoy Zero Gravity Chair in various colors for $29.99 shipped. That’s a 25% savings off the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. With warm weather upon us, it’s a great time to pick up a zero gravity chair for your outdoor lounging. Made with “quality UV-resistant mesh, a sturdy steel frame, and a comfortable removable pillow.” Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

You can pick up the oversized version of this chair in various colors for $40 (Reg. $50). This model sports a bigger pillow and more room overall for larger users, or simply for additional space to cuddle up. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Sunjoy Gravity Chair features:

  • This chair is built with quality UV-resistant mesh, a sturdy Steel frame, and a comfortable removable pillow
  • Designed with a lockable reclining system, this chair adjusts comfortably to your body
  • An effortless folding mechanism provides easy transportation and compact storage
  • No assembly required

