Your summer calls for this Zero Gravity Chair, available in various colors for $30 (Reg. $40)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Sunjoy Zero Gravity Chair in various colors for $29.99 shipped. That’s a 25% savings off the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. With warm weather upon us, it’s a great time to pick up a zero gravity chair for your outdoor lounging. Made with “quality UV-resistant mesh, a sturdy steel frame, and a comfortable removable pillow.” Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

You can pick up the oversized version of this chair in various colors for $40 (Reg. $50). This model sports a bigger pillow and more room overall for larger users, or simply for additional space to cuddle up. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Sunjoy Gravity Chair features:

This chair is built with quality UV-resistant mesh, a sturdy Steel frame, and a comfortable removable pillow

Designed with a lockable reclining system, this chair adjusts comfortably to your body

An effortless folding mechanism provides easy transportation and compact storage

No assembly required

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!