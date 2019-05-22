Amazon has Mary Ruth’s plant-based multivitamins at up to 50% off today, deals from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Mary Ruth Organics (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 50% off its multivitamins, probiotics and nutritional gummies. As usual, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. All of the products in today’s sale carry 4+ star ratings from as many as 2,000 customers. This is a great selection of plant-based and vegan supplements including vitamin C products and B12 gummies, just to name a couple. You’ll find our top picks from the sale down below, many of which are new Amazon lows.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

We also still have the best-selling Amazing Green Superfood Powder with Wheat Grass at $15.50 (Reg. $30) if you’re looking to bring some extra nutrition to your smoothies.

Mary Ruth’s Vegan Vitamin C Gummies:

Vitamin C Gummies in three DELICIOUS flavors: Cherry, Orange, and Grape in one bottle!

Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten Free, Wheat Free, Yeast Free, Corn Free, Soy Free, Paleo Friendly and Celiac Friendly. NO Nightshades. No Gelatin. Contains sunflower oil.

Only 5 calories per serving. 125 mg of Vitamin C per gummy. 60 Count. 60 day supply.

Mother-daughter owned company! 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED OR YOUR MONEY BACK, Simply email us and we will refund your money. NO NEED TO SEND THE BOTTLE BACK!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!