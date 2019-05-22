Repair your tech w/ Amazon’s $8 tool kit that includes everything required for small jobs

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit for $8.23 Prime shipped. Regularly $11, this is $0.25 less than our previous mention and the best we can find. Amazon’s smartphone repair kit ships with everything needed to handle basic repair on smartphones, gaming consoles, watches, eyeglasses, and more. It includes two mini pry bars, an opening pick, a SIM card ejector tool, and suction cup. The zippered case keeps everything neat and tidy. Rated 4/5 stars by 150 Amazon reviewers.

There are other options out there on the market, including this third-party brand which includes 21-pieces for a bit less than today’s featured deal. You’ll miss out on the carrying case that keeps everything organized, but otherwise you’ll find many of the same tools here.

AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit features:

Repair kit for smartphones, mobile devices, game systems, wristwatches, and eyeglasses

Precision aluminum screwdriver with telescopic handle for extended reach

Easy one-handed operation thanks to screwdriver’s free-spinning endcap

Includes two mini pry bars, an opening pick, a SIM card ejector tool and suction cup

1-3/4-inch S2 screwdriver bits fit into tight spots; Includes pentagonal size for iPhone and iPad

Zippered case for safe storage and convenient portability

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!