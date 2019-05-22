Amazon offers 30% off sprinklers and lawn care accessories with deals starting from $5.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off Melnor sprinklers and watering equipment. Starting from around $5.50, we are seeing a number of solid deals as well as 4+ star ratings on just about everything. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is the Melnor XT Turbo Oscillating Sprinkler (65078-AMZ) for $16.78. Regularly between $22 and $26, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Its 20 precision nozzles cover lawns up to 4,500 sq. ft. Along with its limited lifetime warranty, it also features twin touch controls to adjust the width and range of the water pattern. Rated 4+ stars from over 630 Amazon customers. More deals and details down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Another great option from the sale is the Melnor Oscillating Sprinkler with Brass Nozzles (65048-AMZ) at $10.49 Prime shipped. That’s 30% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. You can save a few extra bucks with this model but just keep in mind it only covers 3400 sq. ft and has a 7 year warranty. If you’re looking to save even more water and money, opt for the $5.60 Melnor Multi Adjustable Lawn Sprinkler on a Spike. It’s also 30% off and carries a 4+ star rating.

Browse the rest of today’s lawn care Gold Box right here for additional sprinklers, hose nozzles and more.

Melnor XT Turbo Oscillating Sprinkler:

20 Precision nozzles provide maximum coverage of large lawns or gardens up to 4, 500 Sq. Ft.

Twin touch controls adjust the width and range of the watering pattern to cover the whole yard or a narrow flower bed.

Infinity turbo drive provides a smooth operation for even watering and extended life.

Quickly connect and disconnect the sprinkler with an included Quick Connect Product Adapter (Requires Quick Connect Product End Connector sold separately)

Backed by the Melnor Limited Lifetime . We stand behind our products.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!