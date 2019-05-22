This solar-powered string light set is perfect for outdoor gatherings at just $7 Prime shipped

Wetekcity Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AMIR Solar Powered String Lights for $6.99 Prime shipped when you use the code AMTOUT5M at checkout. Note: If your Amazon page defaults to the Lightning Deal, be sure to check “Regular Price” to redeem the promo code. Normally $10, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked outside of a Lightning deal going on right now for $6.79 (which has since sold out). These lights are solar powered, meaning there’s no batteries or plugs required for illumination. That makes them perfect for lighting up your backyard or patio as setup will be drop-dead simple. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Make hanging these lights easier by picking up this 10-pack of Command Clips for just $6 Prime shipped. Command Clips are easily removable when it’s time to change up your outdoor space.

AMIR Solar Powered String Lights features:

100 Brilliant LED lights – 100 Super Bright LED bulbs on 33ft high quality copper wire, with steady 360 degree viewing angle they illuminate in every direction. Ideal for decorating your gardens, patio, gate, yard, wedding, party etc.

High Quality & Flexible Copper Wire – Made with thin and flexible copper wire, coiled with bobbin winder to avoid a mess, the solar powered string lights (low voltage, no transformer included) is easy to storage and ready for the next use. Also, it is environmental- friendly, high energy conversion rate, durable and safe to use.

2 Switch Buttons – POWER ON/OFF. Auto on at dusk, auto off by day. MODE (Steady on / Flashing)

Water Resistant – Both the string lights and the solar panel are IP65 Waterproof. No worry to use them in the rain.

Easy to Shape – Flexible Copper wiring can easily build the shapes you want; wrap around tree trunks or gazebos; in the dark, the wire fades to invisible, leaving only the bright lights.

