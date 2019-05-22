Get your caffeine fix w/ the Starbucks Doubleshot Coffee Drinks: 12-pack for $19 (Reg. $27)

- May. 22nd 2019 4:55 pm ET

Amazon is offering a 12-pack of Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Coffee Drinks for $18.90. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the on-page 25% coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $27 for the 12-pack, today’s deal is 30% off and the best price we can find. Each 15-ounce can contains B vitamins as well as guarana and ginseng. But let’s face it, these are really just a solid little blast of caffeine for a mid-day pick me up that taste great doing it. Rated 4+ stars from over 430 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, if you’re not a fan of sugary coffee drinks, these Starbucks Doubleshots might not be for you. As delicious as they are, they can be quite sweet for some people. Consider grabbing some Solimo K-cup coffee pods and just make your own brew at home. You can grab the 100-pack of Light Roast coffee pods for just $17.50 Prime shipped right now (clip the on-page coupon). It might not be Starbucks, but that’s a whole lot of coffee for under $18.

Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Coffee Drinks:

  • Pack of twelve, 15 ounces per can
  • Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Coffee
  • 210 calories per can. Energy with some serious beans. Plus B vitamins, guarana and ginseng
  • Grab a can of Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Coffee and stay alert

