Coleman’s Soft Cooler Backpack drops to $20 Prime shipped & is perfect for all of your picnics

Amazon is offering the Coleman Soft Cooler Backpack for $19.83 Prime shipped. Regularly $26, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over 6 months. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 960 reviews. This backpack has a leak-proof seam and heat-welded main compartment that will help to keep your food and drinks cold this summer. It also includes an odor and mold-resistant lining that’s easy to clean and helps to keep your backpack fresh for years to come. Head below for more details.

Also, with your savings be sure to pick up a set of 4 Fit & Fresh Cool Coolers Slim Ice Packs to take with you on your picnic or hikes. These ice packs are priced at just $7.99 and with over 5,000 customer reviews, it’s rated 4.2/5 stars.

Coleman’s Soft Cooler Backpack features:

Heat-welded seams prevent leaks so there’s no need to worry about melted ice seeping out

Adjustable comfort shoulder straps and large side handles make it easy to carry your cooler even when it’s fully loaded

Stash dry goods and gear in the outside pockets, saving room inside for items that require controlled temperatures

The BPA- and phthalate-free, heat-welded main compartment is perfect for using with ice and the zippered front pocket lets you store extra snacks and small gear

Antimicrobial, product-protecting properties are built into the flexible lining to resist odor, mold and mildew, making it easy to clean between uses

