Get your smile sparkling in 1 hour w/ Crest’s 3D Express Whitestrips for $26 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is now offering the Crest 3D White Whitestrips 1 Hour Express Teeth Whitening Kit (7 Treatments) for $25.96 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $55, this pack sells for closer to $40 these days and is matching the lowest price we have tracked directly on Amazon. There have been coupon deals that drop the price a little bit lower, but this is the best deal we can currently find. While you can certainly get Whitestrip packs with 20+ treatments for around $30, just about all of those options aren’t the express version. In my experience, these are much more effective and get the job done in an hour instead of days or even weeks. Rated 4+ stars from over 120 Amazon customers.

If the express strips don’t do anything for you and you don’t mind being in it for the long haul, take a look at this 24-treatment pack for $27 (clip the on-page coupon). Again, these are not the speedy one hour treatments (although you will find a pair of those in there as a bonus), but it’s a whole lot more strips for the money.

Crest 3D White Whitestrips 1 Hour Express:

LASTS 9 MONTHS & BEYOND with full treatment use

Removes years of teeth stains in just 1 hour for a noticeably whiter smile

Whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan

Advanced Seal Technology’s no slip grip stays put so you can talk and drink water while whitening teeth

7 teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip, Apply once a day for 60 minutes

