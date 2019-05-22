Boost PC performance w/ Crucial’s 500GB NVMe SSD at $60 (Reg. $70), more from $27

Amazon is offering the Crucial MX500 500GB NVMe SSD for $59.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we’ve seen Amazon offer. With read and write speeds that can surpass 500MB/s, those upgrading from a standard HDD are likely to see a 5x performance boost. This translates to faster boots, quicker app launches, and shorter game loading screens. Not only do solid state drives offer faster speeds, they’re also more reliable thanks to the exclusion of moving parts. Crucial backs this SSD with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Crucial MX500 500GB NVMe SSD features:

Sequential reads/writes up to 560/510 MB/s and random reads/writes up to 95k/90k on all file types

Integrated Power Loss Immunity preserves all your saved work if the power unexpectedly gets cut

AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption keeps data safe and secure from hackers and thieves

