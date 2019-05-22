Lift two screens off your desk w/ this dual monitor mount for $49.50 (Reg. $70)

HUANUO US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual Monitor Mount for $49.69 shipped when the code 7D2BT2FT is used at checkout. Normally $70, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. A dual monitor mount like this is a must-have for more complex desk setups as it’ll let you easily enjoy a cleaned up workspace. With support for up to two 27-inch displays, this mount will make any desk look better. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash and opt for a single arm mount. I personally own this model and it holds my secondary 27-inch display perfectly. At just $33 shipped on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s a great buy for smaller setups.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Mount features:

Compared with other monitor stands, HUANUO dual monitor mount built with gas springs instead of mechanical springs, making your monitors stay at a suitable height( gas spring adjustment range:13.8″) Comes with integrated cable clips, the arm keeps your wire tidy and clutter-free; the removable extension arm provides extra choice for assembly – install with all the parts provided or directly assemble the arms to the pole as you need. Designed with removable arms and gas spring construction, this articulating dual arm monitor stand can be easily adjusted with a swivel of 180°, a tilt from -90°to +85°and a rotation of 360°. You can adjust your monitors to different heights or different angles and portrait or landscape position) as you need with ease.

