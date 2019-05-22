Dyson for $93.50? That’s right, grab your V6 Trigger Max Handheld Vacuum today (Refurb, Orig. $249)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V6 Trigger Max Handheld Vacuum (DC58) for $93.49 shipped when coupon code DYSN15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Originally $249, today’s deal is $36 off the going rate in similar condition at Newegg and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This unit offers up to 17 minutes of power on a single charge. Thanks to a small form-factor, you’ll be able to rapidly clean out cars and small messes. A simple push-button release allows easy dumping of debris. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Help keep your space clutter-free when you grab this $22 Wall Mount. It’s made with the V6 Trigger Max and several other Dyson units in mind, allowing you to buy a different vacuum later on and still use this mount.

Dyson V6 Trigger Max Vacuum features:

No cord to unravel plug in drag around and restrict your reach. You can quickly and easily clean when you need to.

15 cyclones arranged across two tiers work in parallel to increase airflow and capture the most fine dust.

Suction starts strong and stays strong. Trigger releases instantly so battery power isn’t wasted between cleaning tasks.

