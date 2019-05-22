Hautelook is discounting polos from Brooks Brothers, Theory, Volcom & more from $20

For three days only, Hautelook’s Men’s Polo Shop offers up to 60% off select styles from Brooks Brothers, Theory and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Brooks Brothers Tipped Pique Polo Shirt that’s on sale for $40. For comparison, it was originally priced at $70. This shirt is polished with a contrasting collar and a vented hem for breathability. It’s also versatile to wear with shorts, jeans or khakis alike. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Another staple for your summer wardrobe is the AG The Tarrant Pique Polo Shirt that’s on sale for $35. This shirt is perfect for your next golf outing with moisture-wicking material and four way stretch. Plus, it’s available in two color options.

Our top picks for men include:

