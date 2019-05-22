Keep the beer cold this summer, Insignia’s 115-Can Mini Fridge is $100 off: $180 shipped

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Insignia 115-Can Beverage Cooler Fridge for $179.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. This Best Buy exclusive is regularly up to $280 but is now matching our previous deal price and is at the best total we can find. Along with its automatic defrosting and interior LED lighting, this mini fridge can carry up to 115 cans (although you’ll be fine getting bottles in there as well) across its 3.2 cu. ft. of storage. It also has basic touch controls for adjusting the temperature and more. Rated 4+ stars from 430 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the glass door look, Best Buy’s eBay store is also offering the Frigidaire 3.3 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge for $124.99 shipped. That’s slightly larger than the featured deal above, as much as $55 off and the best price we can find on the 4+ star rated fridge. Be sure to visit our Home Goods Guide today for deep deals on everything from tools and lawn care items to kitchenware, vacuums and much more.

Insignia 115-Can Beverage Cooler Fridge:

Keep your favorite drinks cool with this Insignia beverage cooler. The 115-can storage capacity and touch controls make it easy to chill your favorite beverages within a range of 34 to 50 degrees F, making them the perfect temperature for entertaining. This Insignia beverage cooler stays free of ice and condensation with an auto-defrosting fan.

