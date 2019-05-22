Merrell shoes, boots & sandals from $40 (up to 50% off) during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

Hautelook’s Merrell Flash Sale offers up to 50% off styles for both men and women. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. Get outdoors with the Agility Peak Flex 2 E-Mesh Sneakers that are marked down to $76. Regularly priced at $130, that’s the best price we’ve seen. This shoes is a standout due to its bright coloring, mesh detailing to keep you breathable and rigid outsole for added traction. This style was designed for hiking or trail running and features a flexible construction that moves with your natural stride. Rated 4.5.5 stars from Merrell customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Agility Peak Flex 2 E-Mesh Sneaker $76 (Orig. $130)
- Crosslander Vent Hiking Shoe $60 (Orig. $80)
- Bare Access Flex Knit $76 (Orig. $130)
- All Out Crush 2 Sneaker $67 (Orig. $120)
- Agility Charge Flex Hiking Sneaker $65 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Terran Ari Convertible Sandal $40 (Orig. $70)
- All Out Blaze Sieve Hiking Shoe $57 (Orig. $100)
- Cham 7 Storm GTX Hiking Shoe $90 (Orig. $160)
- Bare Access Flex Knit Running Shoe $75 (Orig. $130)
- Zoe Sojourn Lace Sneaker $63 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!