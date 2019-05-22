Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay & 4K Dolby Vision A/V receiver w/ gift card is down to $289 ($365 value)

Newegg Flash offers the Onkyo TX-NR585 7.2-Channel AirPlay-enabled A/V Receiver with a $15 Newegg gift card for $289 shipped. Normally, you’d pay $349 for the receiver at B&H or Best Buy with the gift card adding another $15 of value. With Apple’s AirPlay built-in, you can easily send photos or video from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your TV. Plus, it also sports Chromecast integration, meaning that you can Cast content from your Android or Windows PC just the same. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget about the massive refurbished Sonos sale to upgrade your entire home with AirPlay-enabled speakers from $119. Whether you want the budget-friendly Play:1 or the all-encompassing Playbar, Sonos has it on sale for Memorial Day. And if you’re looking for an AirPlay 2 home theater system, check out Denon’s latest X-Series of A/V receivers that were just announced.

And for an easier home theater setup, the VIZIO 38-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar is a great alternative at $150. Though you won’t have AirPlay or Chromecast, you’ll enjoy not having to buy separate speakers for this sound system setup.

Onkyo TX-NR585 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver features:

Create an command center for your home entertainment system with this Onkyo 7.2-channel network receiver. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based sound works with 5.2.2-channel speakers for a dynamic listening experience, while Power Zone 2 outputs deliver multi-room audio capabilities. A phono input connects to record players, and a simple control panel allows for effortless operation. This Onkyo 7.2-channel network receiver comes with Chromecast built in, providing compatibility with Google Assistant for your home automation setup. Includes HDMI 4K Ultra HD and 3D pass-through technologies for compatibility with 3D TVs, Blu-ray players and gaming consoles and 4K Ultra HD TVs.

