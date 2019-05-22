Load up on Purina cat & dog food/treats from under $6 at Amazon today (up to 25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Purina cat/dog food and treats. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. There’s a large selection of both wet and dry food as well as treats for dogs and cats. We also happen to be seeing a number of all-time lows in the sale today, so now is a great time to stock up. You’ll find our top picks from the sale down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

Consider grabbing one of these AmazonBasics Silicone Waterproof Pet Food Mat at $10 Prime shipped. Ideal for putting underneath pet bowls and water dishes, it keeps the floor clean and is easy to rinse off. Speaking of which, these AmazonBasics Dog Bowls are highly-rated and go for just $8 Prime shipped (or 2 for $14).

Honest to Dog Grain-Free Dog Treats:

One (1) 30 oz. Pouch – Honest To Dog Tasty Tenders Beef & Chicken Recipe Dog Treats

Natural dog treats

Grain-free recipe

Limited ingredients

Real beef is the first ingredient

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!