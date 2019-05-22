Home Depot offers this 6-tool Ryobi bundle with two batteries for $199 (Reg. $299)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 6-tool Combo Kit with two batteries and charger for $199 shipped. That’s a 33% savings off the regular going rate, a match of our previous mention and the best offer we can find. For DIYers, this is a must-have whether just starting out or looking to expand their tool collection. Ryobi ships this multi-tool bundle with two drills, two saws, a flash light and more. Two included batteries and a wall charger ensure that you always have enough juice for any task. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 2,200 Home Depot customers.

Now that you have a new tool set, you’ll need a drill bit kit as well. Amazon has this 14-piece option from DEWALT is affordable $13. It even has a case so you won’t lose those bits in between tasks. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 6,200 Amazon customers.

Ryobi Multi-tool Bundle features:

Drill/Driver: 2 speed settings (0-440 or 0-1600 RPM) variable with a spring-loaded trigger

Reciprocating Saw: Features tool-free blade change

Reciprocating Saw: Adjustable, pivoting, shoe allows depth-of-cut control and more efficient use of blade

Circular Saw: Features an EXACTLINE Laser, which automatically activates during use for improved cutting accuracy

JobPlus Multi-Tool: Includes a sanding pad and 5 pieces of sandpaper and a multi-tool attachment head

Impact Driver: Auto-load chuck for fast, easy, one-handed bit loading and ejecting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!