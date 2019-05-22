Home Depot offers this 6-tool Ryobi bundle with two batteries for $199 (Reg. $299)

- May. 22nd 2019 3:27 pm ET

$199
0

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 6-tool Combo Kit with two batteries and charger for $199 shipped. That’s a 33% savings off the regular going rate, a match of our previous mention and the best offer we can find. For DIYers, this is a must-have whether just starting out or looking to expand their tool collection. Ryobi ships this multi-tool bundle with two drills, two saws, a flash light and more. Two included batteries and a wall charger ensure that you always have enough juice for any task. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 2,200 Home Depot customers.

Now that you have a new tool set, you’ll need a drill bit kit as well. Amazon has this 14-piece option from DEWALT is affordable $13. It even has a case so you won’t lose those bits in between tasks. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 6,200 Amazon customers.

Ryobi Multi-tool Bundle features:

  • Drill/Driver: 2 speed settings (0-440 or 0-1600 RPM) variable with a spring-loaded trigger
  • Reciprocating Saw: Features tool-free blade change
  • Reciprocating Saw: Adjustable, pivoting, shoe allows depth-of-cut control and more efficient use of blade
  • Circular Saw: Features an EXACTLINE Laser, which automatically activates during use for improved cutting accuracy
  • JobPlus Multi-Tool: Includes a sanding pad and 5 pieces of sandpaper and a multi-tool attachment head
  • Impact Driver: Auto-load chuck for fast, easy, one-handed bit loading and ejecting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$199

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Ryobi

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp