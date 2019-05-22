Pair your Mac w/ Sabrent’s USB-C Dual 4K Display Dock at $119.50 (Reg. $190), more from $44

Store4PC (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the Sabrent DS-WSPD USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station for $119.69 shipped when checking out with code 37PJUO3N. Normally selling for $190, that’s good for a 37% discount and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked yet. One of the more unique aspects of this dock is that it can provide up to 60W of power to a connected computer over USB-C. It also touts four USB 3.0 ports, dual HDMI and DisplayPort inputs as well as Gigabit Ethernet. That makes a great option for even the most peripheral-heavy Mac setups and Sabrent’s dock can even drive two simultaneous 4K displays. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale today is Sabrent’s Universal Docking Station Stand for $44.50 shipped. You’ll need to apply code 50OV4EEB at checkout to take advantage of the discount. That’s good for a savings of 50% and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. This dock features HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, as well as dual USB 3.0 ports and more. The stand design makes it ideal for tablets, Chromebooks and other more lightweight devices. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 485 shoppers.

Those looking for something a bit more affordable can instead opt for Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $36 when clipping the on-page coupon. This portable alternative brings Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI and three USB 3.0 ports to your Mac.

Sabrent USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station features:

The Sabrent dual display 4K universal Type-C multi-function docking station (DS-WSPD) is designed for your ultimate expansion demands. With this docking station, your computer can accommodate multiple USB peripherals, in addition to other usually indispensable built-in features. Featuring the option of 2 HDMI and 2 DisplayPort ports, you can choose which Cable to use. You can use up to two displays with simultaneous 4K resolutions in addition, there’s a built-in RJ-45 Gigabit 10/100/1000 Ethernet adapter for a superior and reliable Internet connection.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!