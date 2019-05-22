Takeya’s Stainless Steel 32-ounce Bottle maintains temps for up to 24 hours: $19 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the Takeya Stainless Steel 32-ounce Bottle for $19.09 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Walmart when opting for in-store pickup or checking out with a total of $35+. That’s about $6 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is within a penny of the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in 2019. This bottle features double-wall insulation that keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot ones for up to 12. Its lid is leak-proof and sports an innovative hinge that keeps the cap out of your way while you quench thirst. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t need an insulated bottle? Save $5 when you opt for Clean Bottle at $14. I own three of these and love their design. Not only do they offer a unique square shape that won’t roll away, both the top and bottom come off, allowing you to thoroughly clean each bottle.

Takeya Stainless Steel Water Bottle features:

Originals insulated water bottle: Takeya originals stainless steel water bottle keeps beverages ice-cold for 24 hrs, and hot for up to 12 hrs with double-wall insulation. This BPA-free, food-grade water bottle won’t transfer flavors and does not sweat.

Leak-proof spout lid: this insulated stainless steel water bottle comes with an innovative, leak-proof, spout lid that allows for easy one-handed drinking or pouring. It features an innovative hinge lock that keeps the cap out of your way while drinking.

