Up to 55% off wine accessories at Best Buy: electric openers, glasses and more from $7.50

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering up to 55% off wine openers and glasses. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees otherwise. One standout here is the stainless steel Modal Rechargeable Wine Opener for $14.99. That’s 50% off the usual exclusive Best Buy pricing and the lowest total we can find. The bloated Amazon third-party pricing starts at $39 or so, for comparison. This electric opener does all the work for you and includes a charging base, a foil cutter, power adapter and more. It also comes with a pair of stoppers plus an integrated pump to re-seal bottles and keep them fresh. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

However, if you don’t plan on leaving any wine in the bottle and don’t require the sealer tech, there are other options for less in today’s sale. You’ll find rechargeable openers from just $10 as well as battery-operated models from $7.50 or so. All of which are at the lowest price we can find and carry 4+ star ratings. If you’re in the market for a solid wine aerator and pourer, check out the stainless steel Rabbit model at $12.99 Prime shipped.

Best Buy is also offering some great deals on a selection of Riedel wine/drink glasses today starting from $18 or $22 off. Browse those deals right here.

Modal Rechargeable Wine Opener:

Open bottles easily with this innovative Modal rechargeable bottle opener with vacuum sealer. This opener comes with a charging station which sits neatly on your countertop and doubles as a convenient storage base. When you’re done, use this Modal rechargeable bottle opener with vacuum sealer to keep the remainder of your wine fresh for next time.

