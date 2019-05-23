Add ambiance to any room w/ a 7-10 pound Himalayan salt lamp for just $10 at Walmart

Walmart is offering a 7-10 Pound Himalayan Natural Glow Pink Salt Lamp for $9.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. For comparison, 8-11 pound models go for around $20 at Amazon and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. I love the look of salt lamps. From the subtle glow to no lamp being having an identical counterpart, these unique lights are perfect for any space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Himalayan Salt Lamp features:

Made from real Himalayan natural salt crystals, this divine salt crystal lamp will bring harmony and a wholesome environment to any room. The lamp is great to keep in any room of the house or even perfect for an office, work space or yoga studio. It has been scientifically proven to help with anxiety. The therapeutic glows calms and brings the mind and body to a tranquil state of being. As the lamp is lit, it releases negative ions that help fight against particles such as allergens, smoke, dander, pollen, dust and any other pollutants that cause a dirty environment. This salt lamp will help you sleep, work and perform better in your everyday life.

