Amazon 1-day Casper mattress and sheets sale at up to $299 off, deals starting from $63

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off the popular Casper mattresses and bed sheet sets. Everything in the sale ships free and carries a 4+ star rating. While there are loads of notable deals in today’s sale, one standout is the 10-inch Queen-sized Casper Sleep Foam Mattress at $737.56 shipped. That’s $257 off the going rate at Amazon and a new all-time low. For comparison, similar models sell for over $900 direct from Casper. This one has 4-layer memory foam construction, pen-cell hypoallergenic latex “to keep you cool all night” and a supportive foam in core/hip area. It also includes a 100 night trial with free returns and installs in seconds right out of the box. Rated 4+ stars from 880 Amazon customers. More details below.
And if you need to refresh your bed sheets, today’s sale has you covered. This Casper Sleep Soft and Durable Supima Cotton Sheet Set will fit perfectly on the mattress above and is now on sale for $69.02. That’s as much as $71 off the going rate and another Amazon all-time low. They feature a 400 thread count and are made of 100% Supima cotton from California. Rated 4+ stars.
Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale for more bed sheet sets and mattresses as well as various sizes of each at up to $299 off. Then go grab one of those popular LectroFan sleep machines and tuck in for one of your best night’s rest yet.
Casper Sleep Foam Mattress:
- 4-Layer Memory foam construction for support, breathability, and bounce.
- Open-cell hypoallergenic Latex designed to keep you cool all night
- Softer foam under shoulder region and firm, supportive foam in core and hip area.
- Please note: Any new product will expand within minuites and can have a mild scent upon unboxing that will dissipate in a few hours in a well-ventilated room.
