Amazon’s Gold Box is filled w/ Arteza art supplies from $10: dry erase markers and much more

- May. 23rd 2019 9:09 am ET

Get this deal
35% off from $10
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Arteza (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 35% off Arteza markers and art kits. As usual, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25, with most options carrying solid 4+ star ratings. One standout is the 52-pack of Arteza Chisel Tip Dry Erase Markers for $19.49. The price will drop to $18.52 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. But either way, this is roughly 35% off the regular $30 price tag and the best price we have tracked on Amazon. This set goes for $27 direct from Arteza right now. It includes 5 markers for each of the 12 colors included. They are 100% nontoxic and feature low-odor ink that is ideal for whiteboards. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you need a whiteboard to go with your new dry erase markers, check out the Quartet. It is a magnetic dry erase board that includes the mounting hardware and features a wooden frame for $18 Prime shipped.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Arteza sale as we are seeing a good selection of options on dry erase markers from $10 as well as this 72-pack of Fineliners Fine Point Pens for $19.50 (Amazon low, Reg. $24+).

Arteza Chisel Tip Dry Erase Markers:

  • This Bulk Set of 52 Assorted Colored Dryerase markers comes with 12 rich colors, 5 pens of each the following primary colors: Black, Blue, Red, and Green; and 4 pens of each additional color: Pink, Purple, Light Blue, Light Green, Yellow, Orange, Light Brown, and Brown
  • Arteza Dry-Erase Marker Sets use the finest inks, which are low-odor and vivid. They conform to ASTM and EN71 regulations, and are AP Certified. They are 100% nontoxic and safe to use with kids or adults

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
35% off from $10

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
arteza

arteza

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard