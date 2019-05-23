Amazon’s Gold Box is filled w/ Arteza art supplies from $10: dry erase markers and much more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Arteza (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 35% off Arteza markers and art kits. As usual, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25, with most options carrying solid 4+ star ratings. One standout is the 52-pack of Arteza Chisel Tip Dry Erase Markers for $19.49. The price will drop to $18.52 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. But either way, this is roughly 35% off the regular $30 price tag and the best price we have tracked on Amazon. This set goes for $27 direct from Arteza right now. It includes 5 markers for each of the 12 colors included. They are 100% nontoxic and feature low-odor ink that is ideal for whiteboards. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you need a whiteboard to go with your new dry erase markers, check out the Quartet. It is a magnetic dry erase board that includes the mounting hardware and features a wooden frame for $18 Prime shipped.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Arteza sale as we are seeing a good selection of options on dry erase markers from $10 as well as this 72-pack of Fineliners Fine Point Pens for $19.50 (Amazon low, Reg. $24+).

Arteza Chisel Tip Dry Erase Markers:

This Bulk Set of 52 Assorted Colored Dryerase markers comes with 12 rich colors, 5 pens of each the following primary colors: Black, Blue, Red, and Green; and 4 pens of each additional color: Pink, Purple, Light Blue, Light Green, Yellow, Orange, Light Brown, and Brown

Arteza Dry-Erase Marker Sets use the finest inks, which are low-odor and vivid. They conform to ASTM and EN71 regulations, and are AP Certified. They are 100% nontoxic and safe to use with kids or adults

