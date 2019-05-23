Amazon’s #1 best-selling AirPrint laser printer hits new low at $80 (Reg. $120+)

Amazon offers the Brother DCP-L2550DW Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer with AirPrint for $79.99 shipped. Originally $160, this model currently sells for over $120 at other retailers like Best Buy. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find this offer over at Office Depot. Brother’s AirPrint-enabled printer is perfect for any Mac or iOS-focused setup. It’s capable of printing, scanning and copying, which is perfect for making physical backups of important documents. This is the #1 best-selling printer at Amazon where nearly 500 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.
Save even further and pick up this all-in-one printer that still features AirPrint. You’ll have to make the concession on inkjet, but otherwise this is a pretty solid buy. Amazon customers have left stellar ratings as well.
Those with a small business will want to check out this offer on a high-end Ricoh printer that we featured last night. It also has AirPrint functionality and offers quick print speeds at $50 off the regular going rate.
Brother DCP-L2550DW features:
- Wireless-N connectivity allows you to send print requests from virtually anywhere. Ethernet port provides wired access to your existing network.
- Print speeds of up to 36 ppm allow you to quickly finish large documents.
- Resolution of up to 2400 x 600 dpi lets you create ultra-sharp, crisp images.
- Super-fast 36 cpm copy speed allows you to make enough copies for everyone at the meeting. Copy resolution of up to 600 x 600 dpi provides clear, easy-to-read papers.
- 250-sheet tray can take on large print jobs without refilling. 50-sheet automatic document feeder helps you finish large tasks more quickly.
- 15,000-sheet monthly volume.
