Bloons TD 6 for iOS/Android gets a very rare price drop today, now available for FREE (Reg. $5)

Bloons TD 6 is now free on iOS. You certainly don’t want to miss this deal. Regularly $5, it carries a combined 4+ star rating from over 100,000 gamers and hasn’t been free since June of 2018. While we have seen some price drops, this is essentially the very first time the game has gone free outside of a launch promo. Android users can also grab this one for free via Google Play today as well. One of the top ranked tower defense titles on the App Store, if features 20 original maps, 19 powerful monkey towers, 3 upgrade paths and much more. There are IAPs here, but nothing that will ruin the experience and you can disable in-app purchases on your device if the mere existence of them bothers you. More details below.

It has been a notable day for app deals thus far. We saw a very rare freebie deal on Readlle’s Printer Pro app this morning. But you’ll also want to swing by today’s iOS/Mac roundup for more price drops like Thinkrolls: Kings & Queens, Priime, Mextures, 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure and more.

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: FREE (Reg. $5)

Bloons TD 6:

Smash Hit Tower Defense Game: The Bloons are back and better than ever! Get ready for a massive 3D tower defense game designed to give you hours and hours of the best strategy gaming available. Craft your perfect defense from a combination of awesome monkey towers, upgrades, Heroes, and activated abilities, then pop every last Bloon that comes your way!

