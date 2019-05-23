Decorate the yard w/ garden statues at up to 30% off in today’s Gold Box, deals from $14.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select garden statues. Starting from $14.50 or so, all of the items in the sale ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at solid ratings across the board. This is the perfect opportunity to decorate the yard for summer at a big time discount. There are nearly 45 different Design Toscano options to choose from with several of them now at Amazon all-time lows. Head below for all of our top picks.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Dione The Divine Water Goddess $120 (Reg. $170+)
- Asian Decor Pagoda Lantern $36 (Reg. $43+)
- Gilbert The Box Turtle $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Frederic the Little Fisherman $21 (Reg. $30)
- Loonie Moonie Garden Gnome $14.50 (Reg. $21)
- And many more….
Speaking of getting the yard in order, you might want to grab a new sprinkler to get that lawn in shape for the summer months. We also have some great Wayfair deals on outdoor furniture and more at up to 70% off. That, in combination with this solar-powered string light set for just $7 Prime shipped is great for setting the mood during your outdoor gatherings.
Asian Decor Pagoda Lantern Statue:
- Create A Peaceful Retreat – Surrounded by Asian Buddha statues, butterfly attracting hanging flower baskets, or standing alone as decorations in a winter’s landscape, these Chinese lantern pagoda statues will create a magic Zen oasis in your outdoor Oriental garden
- Add Enchanted Light To Your Secret Garden- Lift the pagoda roof lid on this decorative antique replica lantern to add your battery powered electric LED tea light. Not recommended for use with a burning candle.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!