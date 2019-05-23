Garmin’s vívosmart HR+ activity tracker keeps tabs on swims, heart rate, & more for $93 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon offers the Garmin vívosmart HR+ Activity Tracker for $92.95 shipped. Originally $220, it generally goes for $100-$110 lately at Amazon and this is just $3 above its all-time low there. For further comparison, our last mention was $50, but that was for refurbished condition, not brand-new. This activity tracker keeps tabs not only on your steps but also heart rate, which is vital to knowing how many calories you’ve burned during workouts. Plus, the swim-friendly design means you’ll be able to easily keep track of you water adventures, too. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

For Apple fans, we’ve currently got the Watch Series 4 on sale at up to $70 off in various styles. I have an Apple Watch Series 4 personally and love the design and feature set, plus knowing that I can check and respond to texts and control my HomeKit devices from my writs is always awesome.

Save some cash and opt for the Fitbit Charge HR Wireless Activity Wristband at $55 shipped on Amazon. Though it’s not got quite as nice of a display, and can’t show you quite as much data, it’s still a great way to keep track of your steps and exercises.

Garmin Vivosmart HR+ Activity Tracker features:

GPS tracks distance and pace while mapping out your run or walk

Swim-friendly, sleek band is comfortable to wear all day, and the always-on touchscreen display shows your stats, even in sunlight

Estimates steps, distance, calories, floors climbed, activity intensity and heart rate on your wrist

Receive full suite of smart notifications, which includes email, call, text, social media alerts and more (when paired to a compatible smart phone)

Auto sync to Garmin Connect Mobile to join fitness challenges, review data and receive smart coaching

