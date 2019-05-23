This Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker does single-serve or a full pot for $37 (Amazon low, Reg. $60)

- May. 23rd 2019 8:17 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $60 $37
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has the Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker (49980A) for $36.99 shipped. Regularly $60 or more at Walmart, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. You can have your coffee both ways with this machine as it offers up single-serve brewing or a full pot with the 12-cup carafe. Features include auto brew strength selection, a keep-hot warming plate, auto shut-off and it has more than enough space to brew directly in to your travel mug. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Grab yourself one of those highly-rated Thermos King Travel Tumblers at $20 so you can take your coffee on-the-go directly from the Hamilton Beach brewer. And consider some AmazonFresh Colombia Whole Bean Coffee or the pre-ground variant from under $15 Prime shipped. Ratings have been solid and you can get all the details on Amazon’s private label grocery brands right here.

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker:

  • BREW TWO WAYS: Enjoy either a single-serve cup (travel mug not included) or full pot of coffee with the 12-cup carafe.
  • FULLY PROGRAMMABLE: Wake up to a hot cup of coffee with fully programmable functionality and auto-shutoff.
  • ADJUSTS TO YOUR CUP: Can brew directly into the carafe, a travel mug (not included) or a short cup.
  • CONVENIENT SINGLE-SERVE: Brew a cup for one using loose, ground coffee.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $60 $37

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Hamilton Beach

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard