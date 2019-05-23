This Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker does single-serve or a full pot for $37 (Amazon low, Reg. $60)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has the Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker (49980A) for $36.99 shipped. Regularly $60 or more at Walmart, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. You can have your coffee both ways with this machine as it offers up single-serve brewing or a full pot with the 12-cup carafe. Features include auto brew strength selection, a keep-hot warming plate, auto shut-off and it has more than enough space to brew directly in to your travel mug. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Grab yourself one of those highly-rated Thermos King Travel Tumblers at $20 so you can take your coffee on-the-go directly from the Hamilton Beach brewer. And consider some AmazonFresh Colombia Whole Bean Coffee or the pre-ground variant from under $15 Prime shipped. Ratings have been solid and you can get all the details on Amazon’s private label grocery brands right here.

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker:

BREW TWO WAYS: Enjoy either a single-serve cup (travel mug not included) or full pot of coffee with the 12-cup carafe.

FULLY PROGRAMMABLE: Wake up to a hot cup of coffee with fully programmable functionality and auto-shutoff.

ADJUSTS TO YOUR CUP: Can brew directly into the carafe, a travel mug (not included) or a short cup.

CONVENIENT SINGLE-SERVE: Brew a cup for one using loose, ground coffee.

