Give dad a new pair of shades for Father’s Day with Oakley, Nike & more from $40 at Hautelook

For three days only, Hautelook’s Great Gifts for Father’s Day Sale offers up to 80% off Oakley, Coasta and Nike sunglasses. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale are the Oakley Stringer Sunglasses that are marked down to $80. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $143. Its sleek black appearance is very stylish and versatile to dress up or down depending on the occasion. It also has the Oakley logo on both sides and 100% UV protection. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The Nike Vintage Aviator Sunglasses are timeless and fashionable for spring and summer. Originally priced at $166, during the sale you can find them for just $40. Plus, its all silver color scheme is versatile to match with your entire wardrobe.

The most notable deals for men include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!