Tackle tough stains w/ the Hoover Pet Spotless Deluxe Cleaner at $75 (Reg. up to $120)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hoover Spotless Deluxe Pet Deep Cleaner (FH11400PC) for $74.99 shipped. Regularly up to $120 at Best Buy and direct from Hoover, this model has sold for closer to $90 over the last couple months at Amazon (when it’s in stock anyway) and is now at the lowest price we can find. Ideal for messy spills or cleaning up after your pets, it can handle tough stains on carpet, upholstery and even on the stairs. This model also has a self-cleaning hose that flushes itself clean after each use and ships with a crevice, stair and 2-in-1 tool. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Use your savings towards some of Hoover’s 2X CleanPlus 64-Oz. Carpet Cleaner and Deodorizer at $19. It is 100% biodegradable and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. We also have the Dyson V6 Trigger at under $94 right now as well as Neato’s high-end Wi-Fi-enabled Botvac D6 robotic vacuum at $400 (Reg. $720). While it won’t handle stains like the Hoover Spotless above, be sure to check out our video review of the Eufy RoboVac 30C if you’re looking to have a robot do the job for you.

Hoover Spotless Deluxe Pet Deep Cleaner:

Remove dirt and stains with this Hoover Spotless deluxe portable carpet and upholstery cleaner. The lightweight handheld design lets you target hard-to-reach areas, while the powerful suction and deep cleaning technology remove stains quickly. This Hoover Spotless deluxe portable carpet and upholstery cleaner prevents odors and bacteria growth with a multipurpose antimicrobial tool and advanced self-cleaning technology.

