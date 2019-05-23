Make a splash this summer w/ an Intex 18-ft. x 4-ft. Easy Pool Set: $194.25 shipped (Reg. $280)

Amazon is offering the Intex 18-ft. x 4-ft. Easy Pool Set for $194.25 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $85 off the going rate and beats the previous Amazon low we’ve tracked by $25. Now that 80-degree weather is beginning to hit in my neck of the woods I can’t help but think about spending time in the water. With this Intex pool, you’ll be able to cool off on a hot summer day by simply walking to the back yard. A 30-minute setup makes this pool easy to pop-up and tear down at the end of the season. Rated 4/5 stars. Oh, and swing by our pool party guide to find all of the essentials.

Pair your new pool with this $40 Intex Solar Cover to keep water warm even on when cooler days come. This is thanks to its ability to reduce evaporation by up to 95%. It comes with a reusable carrying bag that will make winter storage easier.

Intex Easy Pool Set features:

Equipped with the ground fault interrupter, which is an added safety feature that shuts off the pump if electrical Current is exposed to water

Ready for water in 30 minutes, – simply spread out on level ground, inflate the top ring and fill the pool with water

Water capacity: (80%) 5,455 gallons. Includes: Krystal clear cartridge filter pump, 1,500 GPH (110-120V). ladder. Ground cloth. Debris cover

