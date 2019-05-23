Today only, pick up a pair of Klipsch’s Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers from $220 (Reg. $400)

As part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy offers a pair of Klipsch R-41PM Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers for $249.99 shipped. Normally selling for $400 at retailers like B&H and Cruchfield, that’s good for a 37% discount, is $49 under the Amazon all-time low and the best price yet. Those looking to save a bit more can also find open-box excellent condition models for $219.99 at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront as well as direct. Klipsch’s latest bookshelf speakers pair a four-inch woofer alongside a one-inch tweeter. Powered by a 70W system, this pair is an ideal solution for your home theater system or audio editing work station. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Products in open-box excellent condition “look brand new with no physical flaws, scratches or scuffs, and include all original parts and accessories.” Plus it gets the full two-year warranty.

Complete your new audio setup with a pair of wall-mounted speaker stands at just $25.50. Bringing these into the mix let you get the perfect angle for the speakers and free up some space on your desk or home entertainment console. Round out your setup with some speaker wire.

Klipsch R-41PM Powered Bookshelf Speakers features:

Enjoy powerful sound in your study or bedroom with these flat-response Klipsch bookshelf speakers. The four-inch high-output woofer is made of stiff material for low distortion, and the one-inch titanium horn-loaded tweeter carries the highs clearly. These Klipsch bookshelf speakers handle up to 50W RMS, 200W peak for accurate music reproduction.

