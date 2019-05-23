Memorial Day magazine deals from $4.50/yr: Wired, Bon Appetit, Men’s Health, GQ, many more

DiscountMags is launching its Memorial Day weekend sale a little bit earlier this week. We are now seeing just about all of the most popular titles live from $4.50 per year with free delivery. That includes mags like Wired, Bon Appetit, Popular Science, Men’s Health, GQ, Women’s Health, Gold Digest and many more. Head below for all the details and our top picks.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Wired, for example, is selling for $4.88 per year in this weekend’s sale. That’s slightly below our usual exclusive pricing and as much as $20 below the going rate. Although Amazon does have it on sale right now for $5 per year with auto renewals. Another standout is Men’s Health for $4.88 per year. Normally as much as $25 per year, this one rarely drops below $5 these days. Again, Amazon happens to have it down at $5 right now, but if you do go that route make sure to cancel before the year is up so it doesn’t renew at full price. Browse the rest of the sale right here for titles from $4.51 per year.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

We have ComiXology’s Memorial Day sale with up to 85% off DC Comics graphic novels. If you’re new to the service, here’s how to get the most out of Amazon’s comic library. You can also still get 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for only $1 ($20 value) and swing by our picks for the 5 best books for new college grads.

Men’s Health Magazine:

Men’s Health magazine is the ultimate publication for men who want to lead a healthier and happier life. Designed for active men, each issue features a variety of feature articles from top journalists. While the focus of the magazine is on health and fitness, readers will also find topics about nutrition, relationships, and even style.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!