Microsoft’s white Xbox Wireless Controller is down to just $37 shipped today (Reg. up to $60)

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox Wireless Controller in white for $36.99 shipped. That’s well under the regular $60 price tag from Microsoft and is the current best price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the previous Amazon low where they currently sell for around $50. Whether you’re looking for an extra controller for the lake house or just to expand your couch co-op capabilities, today’s deal is a great chance to score a wireless Microsoft Xbox game pad. The rest of today’s best game deals are right here and head below for more details.
The AmazonBasics Dual Charging Station for Xbox One at $25 is an Amazon best-seller and a great add-on for your new controller. It is officially licensed by Microsoft and can fully charge your gamepads in 2.5 hours.
We also have Turtle Beach’s Recon Camo Gaming Headset at $33 (Reg. $60) and Microsoft’s Play & Charge Kit for $20 (20% off). You certainly don’t want to miss our Xbox One S All-Digital Edition unboxing and first look video.
Xbox Wireless Controller:
- Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10.
- Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets
- Stay on target with textured grip
- Get up to twice the wireless range compared to previous Xbox One Controllers (tested using the Xbox One S Console)
- Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller
