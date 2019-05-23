Microsoft’s white Xbox Wireless Controller is down to just $37 shipped today (Reg. up to $60)

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox Wireless Controller in white for $36.99 shipped. That’s well under the regular $60 price tag from Microsoft and is the current best price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the previous Amazon low where they currently sell for around $50. Whether you’re looking for an extra controller for the lake house or just to expand your couch co-op capabilities, today’s deal is a great chance to score a wireless Microsoft Xbox game pad. The rest of today’s best game deals are right here and head below for more details.

The AmazonBasics Dual Charging Station for Xbox One at $25 is an Amazon best-seller and a great add-on for your new controller. It is officially licensed by Microsoft and can fully charge your gamepads in 2.5 hours.

We also have Turtle Beach’s Recon Camo Gaming Headset at $33 (Reg. $60) and Microsoft’s Play & Charge Kit for $20 (20% off). You certainly don’t want to miss our Xbox One S All-Digital Edition unboxing and first look video.

Xbox Wireless Controller:

Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10.

Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets

Stay on target with textured grip

Get up to twice the wireless range compared to previous Xbox One Controllers (tested using the Xbox One S Console)

Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller

