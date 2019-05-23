Following its Memorial Day Sale, Monoprice is back with another round of discounts. This time, you’ll be able to save up to 35% off a selection of standing desks and office accessories from $8. Shipping varies across the sale, though most will lock in no-charge delivery. One standout for us is on the Workstream Sit-Stand Single Motor Height Adjustable Desk Frame in black or white for $229.49 shipped. That’s $40 off the going rate and one of the best prices we’ve seen. This desk frame utilizes a single motor to adjust from 28.7-inches all the way up 48.4-inches. Its metal construction means it can hold up to 165 pounds as well. Reviews are solid across the board, and this electric standing desk frame is no exception with a 4.9/5 star rating. Shop the entire sale right here or head below for some additional standing desk deals.

This single motor sit-stand desk frame provides a practical, height-adjustable desk solution that’s perfect for light to medium duty use. Enjoy the health and productivity boost from changing positions throughout the workday. The electric motor does the heavy lifting, while user-programmable height settings allow automatic desk height changes with a simple touch of a button.

The standing desk deals adjusts from a standard desk height of 28.7″ all the way up to a standing height of 48.4″ to create a more ergonomic and productive workstation. The motor does the heavy lifting, so you don’t have to. Lift and lower loads up to 165 lbs. with the press of a button.