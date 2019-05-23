Today only, Nordstrom Rack discounts an array of Longchamp handbags, luggage & more from $55

For 24 hours only, Nordstrom Rack’s Longchamp Flash Sale offers up to 60% off select bags, luggage and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The Le Pilage Heritage Leather Satchel is a perfect everyday bag and it can be carried as a crossbody, handbag or over your shoulder. Its leather exterior adds a luxurious element as well as its structured design. This bag is currently on sale for $485 and originally was priced at $1,080.

However, a less expensive option that’s just as nice, is the Small Le Pliage Top Handle Tote that’s priced at $55. Its pink exterior is perfect for spring and summer. Plus, it features a water-resistant exterior to keep your essentials safe. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for women include:

