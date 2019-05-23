O’Neill Reactor Life Vest lets you stay stylishly afloat for $56 shipped (Reg. $80) at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the O’Neill Men’s Reactor USCG Life Vest in the color black and lunar for $55.99 shipped in the size large. Regularly $80, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This vest is perfect for all of your upcoming water sport activities and it has a quick release buckle for safety purposes. It also has a relaxed fit for added comfort and it was designed with minimal bulk so you can stay mobile while in the water. Rated 4.4/5 stars with 140 reviews from Amazon customers.
Also, be sure to have a life vest for both genders by adding this Airhead Women’s Trend Life Vest that’s priced at $28.58 for the small to medium size. This also features large armholes for mobility and UV protection material. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
O’Neill Men’s Reactor Life Vest features:
- USCG Approved Personal Flotation Device; Perfect for Wake Sports, Waterskiing, Tubing, and Swimming
- Segmented Foam Core And Anatomical Flex Points Allow Unrestricted Movement
- Quick Release Safety Buckles And Heavy Duty Front Zipper Create an Unparalleled Sense of Security
- Minimal Bulk Design Allows Full Mobility, While Expansion Panels Enable a Comfortable Fit
- Relaxed Fit For The Water Sports Enthusiast Who Wants Some Room To Move
