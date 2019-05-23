Easily duplicate hard drives with ORICO’s Three-Bay USB 3.0 Dock at a new low of $33 (Save 45%)

Amazon offers the ORICO Three-Bay USB 3.0 SATA Hard Drive Duplicator Dock for $32.99 shipped. Normally selling for $60, it’s been dropping in price over the past week or so. Today’s offer brings it down to a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this option is $7 less than the two-bay version. This dock features a USB 3.0 interface and supports data transfers from up to three 2.5 or 3.5-inch hard drives. The built-in duplicator function allows you to clone data from one hard drive to another at speeds of 80MBps. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of customers.

Ditching the duplication functionality and multi-drive design allows you to save even more. StarTech’s best-selling USB 3.0 to SATA Cable is a solid option for pulling data off of drives at $10.50. This has been my go-to option for nearly a year now and Amazon shoppers seem equally impressed, with over 5,100 of them having left a 4.5/5 star rating.

ORICO Three-Bay USB 3.0 Duplicator Dock features:

Cloning feature 3-bay hard driver docking station Supports Standard 2.5 inch and 3.5 inch SATA Hard Drives. Connected to the host computer through a USB3.0 connection, SuperSpeed interfaces with data transfer rates up to 5Gbps,10x faster than USB2.0, backward compatible with USB2.0 and 1.1. It is a ideal solution for you to access File,Video,Music and photo in HDDs easy and quickly. ORICO 6638US3-C is ready for Hard Drive Stand Alone Clone allow to duplicate source Hard Drive in slot source HDD to target Hard Drive in slot target HDD without connect the dock to computer. Duplicate speed up to 60-80MB per second.

