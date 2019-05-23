Never have a dirty device again w/ PhoneSoap 3.0, now $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $60+)

Today only, Woot is offering the PhoneSoap 3.0 Cell Phone Sanitizer for $34.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. Normally $60 or more depending on the color you choose, this beats our last mention of $38 and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Your smartphone is probably quite dirty. I mean, think about it, when was the last time you properly washed it… Well, PhoneSoap 3.0 is here to save the day, as it uses UV lights to sanitize your smartphone, removing 99.99% of germs. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A great addition to PhoneSoap would be this 80-pack of Zeiss Pre Moistened Lens Cleaning Wipes for just $7 Prime shipped. I use these to clean my glasses, but also iPhone screen, Apple Watch, and my iPad Pro.

PhoneSoap 3.0 Cell Phone Sanitizer features:

KILLS 99.99% OF BACTERIA WITH UV LIGHT. Our patented design is the only device that can completely sanitize your entire phone. Sitting on a UV transparent plate, and surrounded by scientifically proven germicidal UVC light and a reflective interior, PhoneSoap kills 99.99% of all bacteria on your phone.

STAY HEALTHY. Our phones gather all the bacteria we touch throughout the day where they breed and grow. Our phones are petri dishes in our pockets, the third had we never wash! Stay healthy by keeping your devices clean with PhoneSoap

