Protect your iPhone, Pixel, or Galaxy S10 w/ these budget-friendly cases for just $4

Ringke Official Store (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a number of smartphone cases for iPhone, Samsung, and more at $4 Prime shipped. Our favorite from the sale is the Dual-X for iPhone XS Max at $3.84 when the code ONDUUG8D is used at checkout. Regularly $16, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This case offers a red and black design that will protect your phone from drops and spills. Plus, you’ll be able to grip your iPhone much easier thanks to its rubber build. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

iPhone XS:

iPhone XS Max:

Pixel 3:

Fusion X (Black): $4 (Reg. $12) w/ code QWIJDXA8

(Reg. $12)

Pixel 3 XL:

Fusion X (Black): $4 (Reg. $12) w/ code J7ZBMW75

(Reg. $12)

Galaxy S10e:

Fusion X (Black): $4 (Reg. $13) w/ code IL5M9KD9

(Reg. $13)

Galaxy S10:

Galaxy S10+:

Fusion X (Black): $4 (Reg. $12) w/ code MO42HZS5

(Reg. $12)

