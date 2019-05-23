Protect your iPhone, Pixel, or Galaxy S10 w/ these budget-friendly cases for just $4

Ringke Official Store (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a number of smartphone cases for iPhone, Samsung, and more at $4 Prime shipped. Our favorite from the sale is the Dual-X for iPhone XS Max at $3.84 when the code ONDUUG8D is used at checkout. Regularly $16, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This case offers a red and black design that will protect your phone from drops and spills. Plus, you’ll be able to grip your iPhone much easier thanks to its rubber build. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
iPhone XS:
- Fusion X (Black): $4 (Reg. $10)
- w/ code SZLSNZJ3
- Wave (Metallic Purple): $4 (Reg. $14)
- w/ code PS9KN6BW
iPhone XS Max:
- Wave (Metallic Purple): $4 (Reg. $14)
- w/ code FFDSNXIP
Pixel 3:
- Fusion X (Black): $4 (Reg. $12)
- w/ code QWIJDXA8
Pixel 3 XL:
- Fusion X (Black): $4 (Reg. $12)
- w/ code J7ZBMW75
Galaxy S10e:
- Fusion X (Black): $4 (Reg. $13)
- w/ code IL5M9KD9
Galaxy S10:
- Fusion X (Black): $4 (Reg. $12)
- w/ code DGWUZ8WN
- Wallet (Navy & Brown): $4 (Reg. $13)
- w/ code 6YAHD3CN
Galaxy S10+:
- Fusion X (Black): $4 (Reg. $12)
- w/ code MO42HZS5
